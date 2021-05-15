Glasnow allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out 10 over eight innings in a no-decision versus the Mets on Friday.

The only damage against Glasnow came in the form of a two-run home run by Jonathan Villar in the fifth inning. Friday was the fifth time in nine starts Glasnow has racked up double-digit strikeouts. Unfortunately, he's given up seven long balls in his last five outings. For the season, the right-hander has a 2.35 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 85:20 K:BB across 57.1 innings. He remains at 4-2 heading into next week's start versus Baltimore.