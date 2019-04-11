Glasnow (3-0) earned the win against the White Sox on Wednesday by recording 11 strikeouts and allowing only two hits and one walk across six scoreless innings.

Glasnow's lone trouble of the afternoon came during the third inning as there was runners on second and third with only one out, but he struck out Yoan Moncada and Jose Abreu to end the frame. The 25-year-old has enjoyed a dominant first three starts to the season with a 0.53 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 21:3 K:BB over 17 innings. Glasnow next lines up to start Tuesday against the Orioles.