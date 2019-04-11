Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Fans 11 over six innings
Glasnow (3-0) earned the win against the White Sox on Wednesday by recording 11 strikeouts and allowing only two hits and one walk across six scoreless innings.
Glasnow's lone trouble of the afternoon came during the third inning as there was runners on second and third with only one out, but he struck out Yoan Moncada and Jose Abreu to end the frame. The 25-year-old has enjoyed a dominant first three starts to the season with a 0.53 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 21:3 K:BB over 17 innings. Glasnow next lines up to start Tuesday against the Orioles.
More News
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Tosses six scoreless frames•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Strong outing in win over Astros•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Mixed bag in final spring turn•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Control issues in loss•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Sharp in latest start•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Delivery tweaks continue Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy bullpen management rankings
SportsLine's Paul Mammino tells you which closers you can trust.
-
Waivers, Winners and Losers
Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...
-
H2H Trade Chart
Think the Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino injuries present a good opportunity to buy low?...
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...