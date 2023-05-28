Glasnow did not factor in the decision against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out eight batters over 4.1 innings.

Glasnow spent nearly the first two months of the season recovering from an oblique injury before making his regular-season debut Saturday. The right-hander had mixed results -- four of the five hits he allowed went for extra bases, and the Dodgers put up three runs on him, but Glasnow also racked up an impressive 17 swinging strikes and eight punchouts in the short outing. Considering the quality of the opponent, this was by most measures a promising return for the oft-injured veteran. He'll try to build upon it in his next outing, which tentatively lines up to take place in Boston next week.