Glasnow (0-1) recorded the loss over 4.1 innings of work Tuesday, allowing six runs, three hits and six walks while striking out eight in a loss to the Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series.

Glasnow fanned eight, yet he was unable to escape the fifth inning. His first mistake came on a two-run homer to Cody Bellinger and then he began to lose command in the fifth inning, allowing four more earned runs. The 27-year-old threw 58 of his 112 pitches for strikes and recorded a first-pitch strike on 13 of the 23 batters that he faced. The right-hander struggled in his World Series debut and will likely see action again as the series progresses.