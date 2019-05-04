Glasnow (6-0) picked up the win Friday against the Orioles, allowing just three hits while striking out eight batters across seven scoreless innings.

Glasnow didn't allow a hit until the fourth inning as he cruised to his sixth win of the season. The right-hander is now undefeated with a shiny 1.47 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 46:7 K:BB through seven starts this season. He'll look to keep things rolling in his next outing, which is scheduled for Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.