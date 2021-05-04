Glasnow (4-1) yielded three runs on four hits and four walks over six innings Monday, striking out eight and earning a win over the Angels.

Glasnow rolled through five scoreless innings before he coughed up two homers in the sixth to Shohei Ohtani and Anthony Rendon. After he issued just three walks in 19.2 innings to begin the season, the flamethrowing righty has now walked 12 batters in 24 innings over his last four starts. Still, he's sporting a strong 2.06 ERA and 64:15 K:BB. Glasnow is projected to face the Athletics on the road this weekend.