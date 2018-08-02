Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Fans five in abbreviated Rays debut
Glasnow didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Angels, allowing one run on two hits and a walk over three innings while striking out five.
The right-hander got pulled after throwing 48 pitches (34 strikes), and it's not yet clear whether this was due to Glasnow working out of the bullpen with the Pirates, or because the Rays don't plan to fully stretch him out and keep him as an opener/long reliever, but either way it was an impressive debut with his new club. The 24-year-old has battled control issues in the majors, but with only 144.1 big-league innings under his belt he's still very capable of putting everything together and reaching his sky-high ceiling. He'll next take the mound Tuesday at home against the Orioles.
More News
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Will make Rays debut Wednesday•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Dealt to Rays in Archer deal•
-
Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Bullpen role increasing•
-
Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Hit hard by Dodgers•
-
Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Pitching effectively from bullpen•
-
Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Picks up win in relief•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...