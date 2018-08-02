Glasnow didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Angels, allowing one run on two hits and a walk over three innings while striking out five.

The right-hander got pulled after throwing 48 pitches (34 strikes), and it's not yet clear whether this was due to Glasnow working out of the bullpen with the Pirates, or because the Rays don't plan to fully stretch him out and keep him as an opener/long reliever, but either way it was an impressive debut with his new club. The 24-year-old has battled control issues in the majors, but with only 144.1 big-league innings under his belt he's still very capable of putting everything together and reaching his sky-high ceiling. He'll next take the mound Tuesday at home against the Orioles.