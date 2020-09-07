Glasnow allowed three runs on four hits and three walks across 5.1 innings in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Marlins. He struck out nine and did not factor in the decision.

Despite throwing 105 pitches, Glasnow fell two outs short of tallying his third consecutive quality start. Although he certainly would have preferred to work deeper into the game, the right-hander was able to punch out nine Marlins. He has now fanned at least eight in each of his last five outings and will take a 4.35 ERA into his start against Boston on Friday.