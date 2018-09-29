Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Fans nine in no-decision
Glasnow didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Blue Jays, giving up three runs on seven hits and three walks over 5.1 innings while striking out nine.
The former Pirate closes out the season with a 4.20 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 64:19 K:BB in 55.2 innings since being acquired by the Rays. Glasnow still has some things to work on -- his 1.6 HR/9 in Tampa is less than ideal -- but the 25-year-old's strikeout potential should have him locked into the No. 2 spot in the rotation behind Blake Snell heading into next spring.
