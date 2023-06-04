Glasnow didn't factor into the decision in a 4-2 win over the Red Sox during the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out six.

Making his second start of the season after a spring oblique strain cost him the first couple months of 2023, Glasnow looked sharp as he tossed 88 pitches (54 strikes). The right-hander has a 14:4 K:BB through 9.2 innings since his return, and the ace-level upside he's flashed since coming to Tampa Bay seemingly remains intact. Now all he has to do is stay healthy, but that's easier said that done -- since making his big-league debut with the Pirates in 2016, Glasnow has thrown triple-digits innings in a season only once, and his career high in starts is only 14.