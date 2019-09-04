Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Feels good after latest rehab game
Glasnow (forearm) was in the Rays' clubhouse prior to Tuesday's doubleheader and reported feeling "really good" following Monday night's rehab appearance, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Glasnow worked up to 33 pitches in the appearance, which was a high-water mark for him since going down with his forearm strain May 10. The right-hander remains unsure whether activation or another rehab appearance with Triple-A Durham or Double-A Montgomery is his next step, but the fact his arm seemed to have tolerated the increased activity well is certainly a positive. "Really encouraged by his performance," manager Kevin Cash said. "We haven't decided yet, we're still talking through it. We were just thrilled Glas got in the two innings or whatever it was [Monday]. [He] felt good. Everybody said the stuff looked good."
