Glasnow surrendered two walks and struck out four over 4.1 scoreless innings Friday night against the Blue Jays. He didn't factor into the decision.

Glasnow would depart with a three-run lead, and the Rays would go on to clinch a postseason berth with a 6-2 victory. The 26-year-old right-hander has been stellar on the hill of late, as he's now tossed 10.1 scoreless frames over his last three outings. Glasnow owns a 1.78 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with a 76:14 K:BB over 60.2 innings this season.