Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Fires 4.1 hitless frames
Glasnow surrendered two walks and struck out four over 4.1 scoreless innings Friday night against the Blue Jays. He didn't factor into the decision.
Glasnow would depart with a three-run lead, and the Rays would go on to clinch a postseason berth with a 6-2 victory. The 26-year-old right-hander has been stellar on the hill of late, as he's now tossed 10.1 scoreless frames over his last three outings. Glasnow owns a 1.78 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with a 76:14 K:BB over 60.2 innings this season.
