Glasnow is scheduled to start Monday's game in Boston.
Glasnow made his return from the 60-day injured list last week and covered three innings in a no-decision against Cleveland, striking out three while allowing one earned run on two hits and one walk. With his surgically repaired elbow checking out fine following that 50-pitch outing, Glasnow will likely look to build up to around four or five innings Monday in his final start of the regular season. The Rays haven't yet determined if Glasnow will be a part of their postseason rotation, but at the very least, the right-hander should be in line to fill a key role out of the bullpen.
More News
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Sharp in return•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Reinstated from injured list•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Starting Wednesday in Cleveland•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Could pitch next week in Cleveland•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Progressing nicely in rehab•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Requires more rehab outings•