Manager Kevin Cash announced Wednesday that Glasnow will start Opening Day against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It was expected that Glasnow would start the Rays' first game of the regular season, and Wednesday's announcement confirms he will do just that. Glasnow looked plenty ready to go in his last spring start, punching out seven batters over four scoreless frames. He will take the ball again Wednesday and likely once or twice more before the exhibition season comes to a close.