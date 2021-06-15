Glasnow (elbow) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Tuesday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Glasnow was diagnosed with right elbow inflammation when he was pulled after the fourth inning of his start Monday against the White Sox. Though Glasnow noted after the game that he didn't feel any "crazy pain" in his elbow before departing, the Rays will send him in for an MRI to ensure he's not dealing with a more significant injury that anticipated. Glasnow tentatively lines up to make his next start Saturday in Seattle.