Glasnow gave up two runs on one hit and two walks while striking out five through two innings in a no-decision against the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Only expected to pitch a couple of innings in his first outing off the injured list, Glasnow struck out the first three batters he faced before walking two and allowing a two-run home run in the second frame. On the positive side, the 26-year-old hit 100 MPH on his fastball and generated six swinging strikes. Glasnow has a 2.15 ERA and 60 strikeouts through nine starts this season. Glasnow is scheduled to be the opener again Saturday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.