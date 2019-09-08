Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Gives up two runs in short outing
Glasnow gave up two runs on one hit and two walks while striking out five through two innings in a no-decision against the Blue Jays on Sunday.
Only expected to pitch a couple of innings in his first outing off the injured list, Glasnow struck out the first three batters he faced before walking two and allowing a two-run home run in the second frame. On the positive side, the 26-year-old hit 100 MPH on his fastball and generated six swinging strikes. Glasnow has a 2.15 ERA and 60 strikeouts through nine starts this season. Glasnow is scheduled to be the opener again Saturday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.
More News
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Returns from injured list•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Ready to return Sunday•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Next step still undetermined•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Bullpen to determine next step•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Feels good after latest rehab game•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Misses bats in latest rehab outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...