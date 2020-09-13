Glasnow (3-1) picked up the win in Saturday's 5-4 victory over the Red Sox, giving up four runs on six hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out seven.

It wasn't the sharpest outing of the year for the 27-year-old, but Glasnow got just enough offensive support to get the win. Part of the problem was his inability to control the running game -- the Red Sox went 6-for-6 on steal attempts against the battery of Glasnow and Michael Perez, a weakness other teams are sure to exploit down the stretch if they get the chance. The right-hander will take a 4.47 ERA and 73:19 K:BB through 46.1 innings into his next start Friday in Baltimore.