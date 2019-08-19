Glasnow (forearm) said chances are very high that he'll return from the injured list in September, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Glasnow said he felt really good after throwing 15 fastballs "close to game speed" in his first bullpen session since suffering a setback in mid-June. The right-hander is scheduled to throw two more bullpen sessions before progressing to live batting practice and ultimately a rehab assignment. According to Juan Toribio of MLB.com, the plan is for Glasnow to return as a reliever, as there isn't enough time for him to build back up as a starter.