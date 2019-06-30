Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Hopeful to pitch again in 2019
Glasnow (forearm) said Sunday that he's optimistic he'll pitch again this season after receiving positive reports following his most recent round of medical tests, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Glasnow has been shut down since May 11 with a right forearm strain and recently experienced a setback during a throwing session earlier this month. The Rays will keep Glasnow on a no-throw program for the next two weeks, but the right-hander suggested that doctors have told him his UCL "looks really good" and that he'll merely need extra rest rather than surgery to address the lingering injury. Since he'll need time to build his arm back up after an extended layoff, Glasnow probably won't be ready to return from the 60-day injured list until around mid-August in a best-case scenario.
