Glasnow impressed in his first time facing live hitters Wednesday, a session where he threw 25 pitches, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. "He's worked hard," said manager Kevin Cash. "I was impressed. The effort level was good but it also was under control. You could tell by the way he was throwing so many strikes and his misses were just, just misses. You could tell by the hitters reactions that the stuff was coming out really, really hot."

Glasnow mostly threw four-seam fastballs while facing Joey Wendle, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo and Hunter Renfroe during the session, but he also included a couple of changeups. Glasnow had reportedly decided to eliminate the pitch this coming season due to discomfort when throwing it, but after tweaking his mechanics this offseason, the right-hander is ready to deploy it once again. Glasnow has also been working on a splitter, and although he didn't utilize the pitch Wednesday, there appears to be a strong chance Glasnow enters the regular season with a four-pitch arsenal that also includes his four-seamer and curveball.