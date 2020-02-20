Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Impresses in batting practice
Glasnow impressed in his first time facing live hitters Wednesday, a session where he threw 25 pitches, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. "He's worked hard," said manager Kevin Cash. "I was impressed. The effort level was good but it also was under control. You could tell by the way he was throwing so many strikes and his misses were just, just misses. You could tell by the hitters reactions that the stuff was coming out really, really hot."
Glasnow mostly threw four-seam fastballs while facing Joey Wendle, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo and Hunter Renfroe during the session, but he also included a couple of changeups. Glasnow had reportedly decided to eliminate the pitch this coming season due to discomfort when throwing it, but after tweaking his mechanics this offseason, the right-hander is ready to deploy it once again. Glasnow has also been working on a splitter, and although he didn't utilize the pitch Wednesday, there appears to be a strong chance Glasnow enters the regular season with a four-pitch arsenal that also includes his four-seamer and curveball.
More News
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Shaking up pitch mix•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: On schedule after wrist procedure•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Reaches deal to avoid arbitration•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Receives starting nod for Game 5•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Tabbed for ALDS Game 1•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Fires 4.1 hitless frames•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Strategies for starting pitcher position
You've heard starting pitching is half the game? Well, in 2020, it's even more than that. Scott...
-
Fantasy baseball 2020: Biggest breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Strategies for the outfield position
Making up more than one-third of the entire hitter pool, outfield is the position best equipped...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2020 guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
12-team AL-only Rotisserie auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the scarcities within a player pool, and those scarcities...