Glasnow (oblique) hurled four scoreless innings with nine strikeouts in a rehab start for Triple-A Durham on Tuesday.

Glasnow allowed just three hits with a walk in an impressive outing for the 29-year-old. It's a positive development after the right-hander was forced to leave his start Wednesday with tightness in his left side after just an inning and 11 pitches. Glasnow will likely need to make at least one more rehab start before he returns, but he's on track to return to the Tampa Bay rotation before the end of May.