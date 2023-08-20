Glasnow (6-4) took the loss in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Angels on Saturday, allowing seven runs (five earned) on eight hits while striking out seven batters over six innings.

Glasnow wasn't exactly knocked around in the start -- of the eight hits against him, three didn't leave the infield -- but his final stat line nonetheless reflected one of his worst outings of the campaign. It was just the second time in 14 starts that the right-hander has allowed more than three earned runs, and the eight knocks against him were a season-high mark. Glasnow did manage to extend his streak of starts with at least seven strikeouts to 10, and his season ERA still looks good at 3.35. He'll try to bounce back in what is projected to be a favorable matchup at home against Colorado in his next start.