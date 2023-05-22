Glasnow (oblique) is expected to make his season debut with the Rays on Saturday versus the Dodgers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He would be on regular rest Friday, but Glasnow and the rest of the Rays' rotation will get an extra day as Cooper Criswell serves as a bulk reliever that day. Glasnow allowed just one run while posting a 20:5 K:BB over 13.1 innings covering four rehab starts. He threw 67 pitches in his last rehab outing Sunday, so he should be available for 90 or so pitches this weekend.