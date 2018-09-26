Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Lined up to start Friday
Glasnow is scheduled to make his final start of the season Friday against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Since Glasnow's previous start came Saturday in Toronto, he would be available to take the hill for Thursday's series finale against the Yankees on his normal four days' rest, but Rays manager Kevin Cash elected to give the hard-throwing righty an additional day off. Fantasy owners probably wouldn't complain about the delayed start, as Glasnow will now skip out on a matchup with a Yankees squad that leads the majors in home runs and instead close out his campaign against a Toronto offense that ranks in the bottom half of the league in wOBA thus far in September.
