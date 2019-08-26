Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Live batting practice set for Tuesday
Glasnow (forearm) is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Rays' decision to clear Glasnow to face hitters signals that the right-hander checked out well after tossing a pair of bullpen sessions within the past week. If all goes well when he throws Tuesday, Glasnow could be cleared to begin a short rehab assignment before potentially returning from the 60-day injured list in the second week of September. Since Glasnow won't have enough time during his rehab program to build up for a starter's workload, he'll prepare to fill a multi-inning relief role once reinstated from the IL.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...