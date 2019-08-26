Glasnow (forearm) is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays' decision to clear Glasnow to face hitters signals that the right-hander checked out well after tossing a pair of bullpen sessions within the past week. If all goes well when he throws Tuesday, Glasnow could be cleared to begin a short rehab assignment before potentially returning from the 60-day injured list in the second week of September. Since Glasnow won't have enough time during his rehab program to build up for a starter's workload, he'll prepare to fill a multi-inning relief role once reinstated from the IL.

More News
Our Latest Stories