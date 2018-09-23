Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Loses despite posting quality start
Glasnow (2-7) took the loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday despite giving up three runs in six innings. He allowed six hits (including a home run) and two walks while striking out six.
Glasnow gave up all three tallies in the fourth on Rowdy Tellez's two-run homer and Reese McGuire's run-scoring double. The tall righty notched his fourth quality start in five outings but is now 1-5 in his last six decisions. As the Rays' already faint playoff hopes fade, Glasnow likely will make his final start of the season Thursday against the Yankees, which doesn't make him alluring to those chasing streamers in fantasy's closing week.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...