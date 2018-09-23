Glasnow (2-7) took the loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday despite giving up three runs in six innings. He allowed six hits (including a home run) and two walks while striking out six.

Glasnow gave up all three tallies in the fourth on Rowdy Tellez's two-run homer and Reese McGuire's run-scoring double. The tall righty notched his fourth quality start in five outings but is now 1-5 in his last six decisions. As the Rays' already faint playoff hopes fade, Glasnow likely will make his final start of the season Thursday against the Yankees, which doesn't make him alluring to those chasing streamers in fantasy's closing week.