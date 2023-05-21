Glasnow (oblique) is making his fourth rehab start with Triple-A Durham on Sunday.
The right-hander delivered four scoreless frames in his previous start with Durham last Tuesday, and he should continue to build up his workload Sunday. It could be Glasnow's final rehab outing -- assuming he avoids any setbacks -- which potentially puts him on track to make his season debut next weekend against the Dodgers.
