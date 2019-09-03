Glasnow (forearm) fired 1.1 scoreless innings in which he allowed two hits and two walks while recording three strikeouts in Triple-A Durham's loss to Gwinnett on Monday.

Glasnow was making his second and likely rehab appearance for the Bulls, and due to some control issues, he stretched his arm out to 33 pitches. Glasnow's forearm seems to be back to full strength, with Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reporting the right-hander's fastball was consistently in the 97-99 mph range. Glasnow is expected to serve as a multi-inning asset at the big-league level for the remainder of the campaign, although whether that work will come as a primary pitcher following an opener or as a traditional starter on an innings limit remains to be seen.