Glasnow allowed four earned runs on eight hits and a walk over four innings in a Grapefruit League loss to the Braves on Sunday. He struck out five.

Glasnow earned an 0-5 record through spring play and finished with a 9.59 ERA, but his outlook remains positive heading into the regular season as the projected No. 3 starter. Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports the right-hander was primarily focused on breaking in a new delivery this spring in an attempt to gain better control over his pitches, so the inconsistent showings aren't necessarily surprising. At least publicly, manager Kevin Cash continues to echo that sentiment as Opening Day approaches. "I think in fairness to Tyler, it's still a work in progress," Cash said of Glasnow's adjustments. "We're going to see him continue to make progress. [Pitching coach Kyle Snyder] is on board. We're all on board. I'm on board. Tyler is going to be a big part of our rotation."

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...