Glasnow allowed four earned runs on eight hits and a walk over four innings in a Grapefruit League loss to the Braves on Sunday. He struck out five.

Glasnow earned an 0-5 record through spring play and finished with a 9.59 ERA, but his outlook remains positive heading into the regular season as the projected No. 3 starter. Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports the right-hander was primarily focused on breaking in a new delivery this spring in an attempt to gain better control over his pitches, so the inconsistent showings aren't necessarily surprising. At least publicly, manager Kevin Cash continues to echo that sentiment as Opening Day approaches. "I think in fairness to Tyler, it's still a work in progress," Cash said of Glasnow's adjustments. "We're going to see him continue to make progress. [Pitching coach Kyle Snyder] is on board. We're all on board. I'm on board. Tyler is going to be a big part of our rotation."