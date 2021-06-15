Glasnow was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday after an MRI revealed a partial UCL tear as well as a flexor strain in his right elbow, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

UCL tears frequently lead to Tommy John surgery, though the plan for now is for Glasnow to attempt to heal through rest rather than a surgical procedure. The timing of the injury makes that a sensible plan for the Rays, as undergoing the surgery now would already have a fairly high chance of ruling their ace out for all of next year, so they can afford to wait a few months to see how the rest and rehab plan goes without costing him any more games. The injury is a huge blow to Tampa Bay and to those with Glasnow on their fantasy teams, as the righty owns a dominant 2.66 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 36.2 percent strikeout rate through 14 starts.