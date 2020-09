Glasnow will start Game 2 of the Rays' Wild Card Series on Wednesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander is likeliest to face the Blue Jays, which he did not pitch against during the regular season. Glasnow will come into the postseason in good recent form, considering he posted a 2-0 record, 2.45 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 18:3 K:BB across 11 innings over his last two regular-season starts against the Orioles and Mets.