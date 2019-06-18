Glasnow (forearm) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Glasnow enjoyed a successful bullpen session Saturday, one in which he exclusively threw fastballs. The right-hander is working closely with pitching coach Kyle Snyder and bullpen coach Stan Boroski during his recovery, with both providing Glasnow key feedback during his sessions. If all goes well Tuesday, Glasnow could soon face live hitters as a next step.

