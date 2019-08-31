Manager Kevin Cash said Glasnow (forearm) will make his next rehab appearance with Triple-A Durham on Monday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Glasnow is scheduled to pitch two innings for Durham after breezing through an inning of work during his first outing with the Bulls on Friday. It sounds like the right-hander could rejoin the Rays as early as next weekend, depending on how he emerges from his upcoming rehab appearance. Once healthy, Glasnow is expected to work as a starter, though likely in shorter stints given he won't be fully stretched out.