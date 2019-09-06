Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Next step still undetermined
Glasnow (forearm) threw a side session as planned Thursday, but whether he'll make another rehab appearance for Triple-A Durham or be activated from the injured list has yet to be determined, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Glasnow emerged from a 33-pitch rehab outing Monday without setbacks, and his bullpen session Thursday reportedly went off without a hitch. The right-hander could well be deemed ready to return to the big-league club, but making at least one more appearance with the Bulls is in play as well. Since Glasnow is expected to serve in some type of multi-inning relief capacity upon his return -- as opposed to being deployed as a conventional starter -- his arm is stretched out enough to handle that assignment.
