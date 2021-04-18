Glasnow (2-0) earned the win Saturday against the Yankees after allowing one run on two hits with seven strikeouts and four walks over five innings.

The 27-year-old was a bit wild and required 105 pitches for 15 outs, preventing him from working deeper into the contest. Still, it was another strong performance from Glasnow, who has surrendered only two runs over 24.2 innings to open the season. The right-hand should match up with the Blue Jays next weekend.