Glasnow (oblique) was reinstated from the injured list as expected Saturday ahead of his scheduled start against the Dodgers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The oft-injured righty couldn't make it to the end of February before suffering his first injury of the season, a left oblique strain. His frequent absences are typically sandwiched between outstanding performances, as he's recorded a 2.75 ERA and 36.0 percent strikeout rate in 39 starts across his four years in Tampa. His 0.68 ERA across four rehab starts suggests there's reason to expect the same this season, though the Dodgers will be a difficult first test.