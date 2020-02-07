Rays' Tyler Glasnow: On schedule after wrist procedure
Glasnow underwent a median nerve decompression procedure on his right wrist in November but has been throwing without issues and isn't expected to miss any time at the start of spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Any surgery is a potential worry, and that's doubly true for a procedure on a pitcher's arm, but this particular surgery doesn't appear to be a major issue. Glasnow's health can't be fully trusted after forearm problems limited him to just 12 starts last season, and while this news adds at least a bit of extra risk, the righty can calm any potential fears by looking normal at the start of spring training.
