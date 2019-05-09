Glasnow will start Friday's game against the Yankees, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The towering right-hander will kick off the three-game set at Tropicana Field, where he owns a 2-0 mark and 2.60 ERA over three starts. Glasnow will take the hill on six days of rest in what will be the first matchup between the division rivals this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories