Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Out 4-to-6 weeks
Glasnow has been diagnosed with a mild forearm strain and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Glasnow appears to have avoided the worst after leaving his start Friday with forearm tightness, but fantasy players will still be without his services until sometime in June. Glasnow will be shut down for 7-10 days to give his arm time to heal and then rebuild his stamina after that. It remains to be seen who will take Glasnow's place in the rotation until he is ready to return.
