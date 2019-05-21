Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Pain-free, progressing well
Glasnow (forearm) said Tuesday that he is pain free and he will progress to throwing a baseball soon, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
He threw a tennis ball Tuesday and has been doing cardio and weight lifting on the side. Glasnow is progressing better than expected and says he will be back sooner than later. The initial timetable was 4-to-6 weeks back on May 11, and while his recovery is going well, it would still be wise to view a mid-June return as the best-case scenario.
