Glasnow (5-0) allowed two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out nine over 6.2 innings on the way to a win Sunday against the Red Sox.

Glasnow's offense spotted him four early runs, and he would leave the contest with a 4-2 lead after surrendering a run in the sixth and seventh innings. The 25-year-old right-hander has been stellar through six starts this season, posting a 1.75 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with 38 punchouts over 36 innings.