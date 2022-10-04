Glasnow pitched 3.2 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and walk while striking out seven in Monday's loss to the Red Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Glasnow was stretched out a little further Monday, tossing 64 pitches while blanking the Red Sox over 3.2 frames. The right-hander returned from the 60-day injured list to make his season debut Wednesday and will now be a significant part of the Rays' pitching staff in the postseason. Over his two outings, he's allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out 10 batters over 6.2 innings.