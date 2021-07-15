Glasnow (elbow) has resumed playing light catch, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Glasnow was diagnosed with a partial UCL tear and a flexor strain in his right elbow in mid-June, and he was shut down for approximately four weeks while he received treatment. However, the right-hander has been optimistic about his status, and it's encouraging that he's now resumed light throwing after his shutdown. Glasnow doesn't yet have a timetable to return, but a better idea of his status could come into focus once he's able to increase his intensity.
