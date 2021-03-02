Glasnow came away pleased with his overall performance during his Grapefruit League debut against the Twins on Monday, an outing during which his fastball touched 100 mph multiple times, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports. "I'm a relatively slow starter. I just think it's more of getting a rhythm and getting back to that competition aspect," Glasnow said. "It was honestly just really good to be out there again, to feel that again and then kind of figure out what you need to build on and then just go out and do it again in five, six days."

Glasnow's final line was far from sparkling, as he gave up two runs on two hits with three walks across 1.2 innings. However, with his first pitch already clocking 99 mph and the towering right-hander proceeding to hit 100 mph on four occasions in the first inning alone, Glasnow had the look of the staff ace he's projected to be this coming season. He also reported encouraging results from the new hybrid cutter/slider he's been developing that was averaging 86-87 mph in Monday's appearance, and manager Kevin Cash dismissed some of Glasnow's second-inning control issues by noting the majority of his pitches were still around the strike zone.