Glasnow (elbow) hasn't yet been ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Topkin notes that Glasnow still has at least a few important hurdles to clear before getting the green light, but he's looked strong in recent side sessions and the club is entertaining the idea of a return in 2022. "The chance is not zero," said pitching coach Kyle Snyder. "Let's say that much. It's pretty remarkable just to see where he is." Glasnow has been throwing off a mound for more than a month now, and Snyder mentioned that the right-hander is throwing 98-99 mph and successfully executing his breaking pitches. Despite this, he would still need to see significant action in the minors pitching against live hitters before gaining clearance to return even in a bullpen role.