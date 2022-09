Reports on Glasnow (elbow) following Sunday's rehab start are "very good," Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Glasnow has made three starts during his rehab stint in Triple-A Durham and boasts a 2.08 ERA and 0.98 WHIP over 4.1 innings during that span. He hasn't seen major-league action since June 2021, but that could change soon depending on how he feels following his next start in Durham on Friday.