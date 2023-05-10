Glasnow (oblique) was removed from Wednesday's rehab start with Triple-A Durham after just one inning, Patrick Kinas of Westwood One Sports reports.
Glasnow needed just 11 pitches to get through a scoreless frame before being lifted. He had been slated for four innings and/or 65 pitches, so it's possible he suffered some sort of setback. Glasnow was making the second of what was expected to be three rehab starts.
