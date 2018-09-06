Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Pummeled in loss to Blue Jays
Glasnow (1-5) was hit with the loss Wednesday against the Blue Jays, allowing seven runs on five hits and two walks while recording just two outs. He struck out two.
Glasnow just didn't have it in this one, as the young right-hander couldn't make it out of the first inning. He issued a leadoff walk before allowing four of the next five batters to hit singles, putting the Blue Jays up 3-0. Glasnow proceeded to serve up a three-run homer to Aledmys Diaz. The 25-year-old was almost out of the inning, but a wild pitch allowed Billy McKinney to reach base despite striking out for what would have been the final out. Glasnow was subsequently pulled having thrown 39 pitches, and his replacement (Andrew Kittredge) allowed an inherited runner to score before escaping the inning. The disaster outing raised his ERA from 3.95 to 4.64. He'll look to right the ship in his next start, which will come at home against the Indians.
