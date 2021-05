Glasnow allowed three hits and two walks while striking out 11 across eight scoreless innings Wednesday against the Royals. He did not factor into the decision.

Glasnow dominated the Royals and began his outing by retiring 13 consecutive batters. He's now racked up double-digit strikeouts in six of his 11 starts this season, with his effort Wednesday backed by 25 swinging strikes across 102 total pitches. Glasnow now owns a 2.57 ERA with 98 strikeouts across 70 innings for the season.